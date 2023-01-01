$29,980+ tax & licensing
1956 Lincoln Premiere
Location
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
91,260KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9999719
- Stock #: SMC0481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shenandoah Green Metallic and Summit Green
- Interior Colour Light and Medium Green Leather
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 91,260 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
