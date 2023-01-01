$78,800+ tax & licensing
587-872-7756
1957 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
| Total Ground-Up Restoration | 350 Small Block | Camaro Front Suspension
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$78,800
- Listing ID: 10175523
- Stock #: SMC0595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue / Turquoise
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 17,625 KM
Vehicle Description
Total Ground-Up Restoration | 350 Small Block | Camaro Front Suspension**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
