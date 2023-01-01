Menu
1958 Chevrolet Corvette

40,175 KM

Details Description

$159,980

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Location

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

  1. 10301667
  2. 10301667
  3. 10301667
  4. 10301667
40,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10301667
  • Stock #: SMC0640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Signet Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 40,175 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

