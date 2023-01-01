Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1960 GMC 910

4,000 KM

Details

$66,876

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,876

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

Contact Seller
1960 GMC 910

1960 GMC 910

Custom Pickup

Watch This Vehicle

1960 GMC 910

Custom Pickup

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

  1. 9650431
  2. 9650431
  3. 9650431
  4. 9650431
  5. 9650431
Contact Seller
Sale

$66,876

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
4,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650431
  • Stock #: SMC905ASBG

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SMC905ASBG
  • Mileage 4,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

1970 Chevrolet Cheve...
 104,540 KM
$59,443 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model S |...
 14,500 KM
$92,755 + tax & lic
2022 Porsche 911 Tur...
 2,300 KM
$259,238 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory