1960 GMC 910

Sale $66,876 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9650431

9650431 Stock #: SMC905ASBG

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Blue

Transmission Automatic

Stock # SMC905ASBG

Mileage 4,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.