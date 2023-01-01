$66,876+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,876
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars
1960 GMC 910
1960 GMC 910
Custom Pickup
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
Sale
$66,876
+ taxes & licensing
4,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9650431
- Stock #: SMC905ASBG
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # SMC905ASBG
- Mileage 4,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top