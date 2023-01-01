$195,000+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars
587-872-7756
1961 Chevrolet Corvette
1961 Chevrolet Corvette
| Resto-Mod LS1 | All-Aluminum Engine | Complete Jim Meyer Suspension
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$195,000
+ taxes & licensing
2,430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: SMC0553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Roman Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # SMC0553
- Mileage 2,430 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
