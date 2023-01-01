Menu
1961 Chevrolet Corvette

2,430 KM

Details Description

$195,000

+ tax & licensing
$195,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

1961 Chevrolet Corvette

1961 Chevrolet Corvette

| Resto-Mod LS1 | All-Aluminum Engine | Complete Jim Meyer Suspension

1961 Chevrolet Corvette

| Resto-Mod LS1 | All-Aluminum Engine | Complete Jim Meyer Suspension

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$195,000

+ taxes & licensing

2,430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10087353
  • Stock #: SMC0553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Roman Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # SMC0553
  • Mileage 2,430 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

