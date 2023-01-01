Menu
1965 Ford Mustang

146,400 KM

Details Description

$139,800

+ tax & licensing
$139,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Shelby Mustang GT350 R | Autographed by Carroll Shelby | Over 30 Years of Documented History

Shelby Mustang GT350 R | Autographed by Carroll Shelby | Over 30 Years of Documented History

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

146,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175532
  • Stock #: SMC0598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Autographed by Carroll Shelby | Over 30 Years of Documented History**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

