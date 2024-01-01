$130,000+ tax & licensing
1966 Chevrolet Corvette
| 427 Big Block 4-Speed | Power Windows | Air Conditioning | Sidepipes
1966 Chevrolet Corvette
| 427 Big Block 4-Speed | Power Windows | Air Conditioning | Sidepipes
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$130,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 250 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by a replacement 427ci V8 mated to a four-speed manual transmission and is finished in Nassau Blue over black leather upholstery. Features include factory Air Conditioning, power windows, chrome bumperettes, factory side pipes, an original shifter, an analog clock, an AM/FM radio, power antenna, four-wheel disc brakes, Kelsey-Hayes Knock-Off wheels. Since its restoration, this car has driven very few miles, and remains as clean underneath as the day it was finished.This beautiful driver quality car is an older from-on restoration that shows very little wear and tear as well as great originality. Great factory options on this car include factory Air Conditioning, Tinted Glass, Power Windows, Knock Off Wheels, Side Pipes and rare for '66 leather interior with headrests.The fiberglass body is finished in Nassau Blue and features, split chrome bumperettes, side exit exhausts, pop-up headlamps, fender vents. The bright blue finish shows off the very straight body and excellent panel fitment and gaps.Braking is handled by power discs at all four corners. Suspension and driveline components are updated and rebuilt and ready for many miles of driving.The cabin features bucket seats upholstered in black leather joined by a color-coordinated dashboard, door panels, and trim. Equipment includes A/C, heater and defroster, a chrome factory shifter, an analog clock, lap belts, factory headrests, power windows and a push-button AM/FM radio.The three-spoke, steering wheel frames a 160-mph speedometer, a tachometer, and supplementary gauges. Total mileage is unknown.The replacement 390 horsepower 427ci V8 was is era-correct, and features a correct Holley four-barrel carburetor and an Edelbrock intake manifold, a four-barrel carburetor, stamped steel chrome valve covers, correct exhaust manifolds. Correct GM Accessories and hoses complete an engine bay that looks like the date if left the factory in St. Louis.Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a Muncie four-speed manual transmission. The factory side pipes feature correct chambered exhaust pipes.This car is a rare opportunity to own a big block midyear Corvette that the owner can enjoy as-is, and can be taken to the next level. This is a rare, highly optioned car that will bring years of fun driving to its' new owner.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars
Email Sherwood Motorcars
Sherwood Motorcars
Call Dealer
587-872-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
587-872-7756