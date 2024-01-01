$159,999+ tax & licensing
1966 Chevrolet Corvette
| Numbers Matching | Frame-Off | 427 Big Block 4-Speed
1966 Chevrolet Corvette
| Numbers Matching | Frame-Off | 427 Big Block 4-Speed
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by its' Original, Numbers Matching 427ci V8 mated to a four-speed manual transmission and is finished in Rally Red over black upholstery. Features include chrome bumperettes, factory side pipes, an original shifter, an analog clock, an AM/FM radio, power antenna, four-wheel disc brakes, Kelsey-Hayes Knock-Off wheels, and Red-Line Tires. Since its detailed, from off restoration, this car has driven occasionally, and remains as clean underneath as the day it was finished.This beautiful car is the recipient of an detailed, nut and bolt restoration. Tremendous attention to detail is apparent throughout, with correct fasteners, finishes and assembly present in all areas of the car. The painstaking restoration was undertaken over a period of many years by its former owner in British Columbia.The fiberglass body is finished in Rally Red and features, split chrome bumperettes, side exit exhausts, pop-up headlamps, fender vents. The bright red finish shows off the very straight body and excellent panel fitment and gaps.Braking is handled by unassisted discs at all four corners. Correct four-piston calipers, dust shields, and other system components are correct, and wear the correct finishes as new. Suspension and running gear is similarly detailed, with correct components utilized throughout.The cabin features bucket seats upholstered in black joined by a color-coordinated dashboard, door panels, and trim. Equipment includes a heater and defroster, a chrome factory shifter, an analog clock, lap belts, and a push-button AM/FM radio.The three-spoke, steering wheel frames a 160-mph speedometer, a tachometer, and supplementary gauges. The five-digit mechanical odometer shows 8470 miles. Total mileage is unknown.The original, numbers matching 390 horsepower 427ci V8 features a correct Holley four-barrel carburetor and a factory Winters intake manifold, stamped steel valve covers, correct exhaust manifolds. Correct GM Accessories and hoses complete an engine bay that looks like the date if left the factory in St. Louis.Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a Muncie four-speed manual transmission. The factory side pipes feature correct chambered exhaust pipes.This car is a superb restoration that will win trophies and make any owner proud. This is a rare, desirable, investment quality classic, that can be the cornerstone of any collection.
