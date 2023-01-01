Menu
1966 Chevrolet Impala

86,100 KM

Details Description

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

1966 Chevrolet Impala

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 9759598
  2. 9759598
  3. 9759598
  4. 9759598
86,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9759598
  • Stock #: SMC0468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 86,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic

