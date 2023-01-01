$45,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,980
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars
587-872-7756
1967 Chevrolet Impala
1967 Chevrolet Impala
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$45,980
+ taxes & licensing
88,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10439625
- Stock #: SMC0666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 88,480 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic, 327cu
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5