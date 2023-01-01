Menu
1967 Chevrolet Impala

88,480 KM

Details Description

$45,980

+ tax & licensing
$45,980

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

88,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10439625
  • Stock #: SMC0666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 88,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic, 327cu

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

