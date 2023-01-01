$59,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,900
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars
587-872-7756
1968 Chevrolet Malibu
1968 Chevrolet Malibu
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$59,900
+ taxes & licensing
51,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10274436
- Stock #: SMC0572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # SMC0572
- Mileage 51,200 KM
Vehicle Description
396 Big Block
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5