1968 Chevrolet Malibu

51,200 KM

Details Description

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Location

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

51,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10274436
  • Stock #: SMC0572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,200 KM

Vehicle Description

396 Big Block

