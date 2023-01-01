$159,900+ tax & licensing
1969 Chevrolet Camaro
SS396
- Listing ID: 10233473
- Stock #: SMC0575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 64,175 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible has been the subject of a first-class, rotisserie restoration, completed in Texas. Any original Big Block, stick-shift convertible Camaro is rare, and this car is extremely rare, and filled with desirable options. It is powered by a correct, rebuilt 396ci V8 mated to a Muncie M-22 Rock-crusher four-speed manual transmission and is finished in rare Rally Green with a black top and black comfort-weave r upholstery. Features include RS hideaway headlights, chrome bumperettes, console with factory gauges, factory rosewood steering wheel, cowl induction hood, Power top, an AM/FM radio, front disc brakes, correct Chevy Rally wheels, and correct Goodyear Polyglas Tires. Since its restoration, this car has driven occasionally, and displayed at shows, and remains as clean underneath as the day it was finished.This beautiful car is the recipient of an extremely detailed, nut and bolt restoration. Tremendous attention to detail is apparent throughout, with correct fasteners, finishes and assembly present in all areas of the car. The painstaking restoration was undertaken by a professional restoration shop in Texas.The beautiful, straight body features the car's original Rally Green colour and features, The car was completely disassembled for the detailed, rotisserie restoration. The paint has been well cared for and the paint finish remains as good as the day it was painted approximately 12 years ago.The cabin features bucket seats upholstered in GM comfort-weave joined by a color-coordinated dashboard, door panels, and trim, with correct woodgrain on the dash and console. Equipment includes a heater and defroster, a Hurst shifter, an factory console gauges, shoulder and lap belts, and a push-button AM/FM radio.The 375 horsepower L78 396ci V8 is era-correct, and features a Holley four-barrel carburetor and a GM aluminum intake manifold, stamped steel valve covers, correct exhaust manifolds, and correct exhaust air-injection emissions equipment. Correct GM Accessories and hoses complete an engine bay that looks like the day it left the factory.Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a Muncie M-22 Close Ratio four-speed manual transmission.This car is a world-class restoration that will win trophies and make any owner proud. This is a rare, desirable, investment quality classic, that can be the cornerstone of any collection.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
