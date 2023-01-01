Menu
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

31,430 KM

Details Description

$89,800

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

SS 396 | Triple Black | Fully Restored | 375 HP | 4-Speed Manual Transmission

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

SS 396 | Triple Black | Fully Restored | 375 HP | 4-Speed Manual Transmission

Location

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

31,430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175529
  • Stock #: SMC0597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 31,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Triple Black | Fully Restored | 375 HP | 4-Speed Manual Transmission**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

