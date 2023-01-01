Menu
1969 Dodge Super Bee

32,300 KM

Details Description

$120,000

+ tax & licensing
$120,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

383

383

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$120,000

+ taxes & licensing

32,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124877
  • Stock #: SMC0567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dodge Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,300 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

