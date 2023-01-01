$54,800+ tax & licensing
1969 Ford Mustang
Boss 302 Fastback | 302 V8 | 4-Speed Manual
Location
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
99,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10175526
- Stock #: SMC0596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 99,640 KM
Vehicle Description
302 V8 | 4-Speed Manual**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
