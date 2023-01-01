Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

89,550 KM

Details

$179,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$179,980

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

R Code 428 SCJ

Watch This Vehicle

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

R Code 428 SCJ

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 10026651
  2. 10026651
  3. 10026651
  4. 10026651
Contact Seller

$179,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
89,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026651
  • Stock #: SMC0536

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # SMC0536
  • Mileage 89,550 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

1969 Ford Mustang 42...
 29,390 KM
$139,800 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Corve...
 13,000 KM
$125,980 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 10,170 KM
$120,980 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory