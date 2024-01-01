$109,980+ tax & licensing
1969 Plymouth Barracuda
Formula S Convertible | 340 Small Block | A - 833 4-Speed Manual | World Class Restoration
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 56,385 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This show stopping 1969 Plymouth Barracuda 340 4-Speed Formula S Convertible is amongst the very most rare and desirable classic cars on the market, anywhere. This 69 Cuda was professionally restored by the World-Renowned Prairie Fire Restorations. One of the most highly respected shops in the Mopar world, that has a more than five year waiting list of customers looking for one of their high end, factory correct restorations. Cars from Prairie Fire are built to showcase perfection for Mopars, win awards, and to set record prices at sale time.This car was built for a lifelong Mopar collector who wanted a perfect example of one of his favorites, 69 Barracuda Convertible, subtly upgraded to a Formula S spec with 340 engine and four speed transmission, to drive and show.This original-panel, rotisserie restored Scorch Red edition rides on a perfectly detailed chassis, correct wheels, and a showroom-new stance. Body panel fit is outstanding, as is the attention to detail in the quality of the paint, trim and accessories. This car looks incredible from ten feet away, and even better the closer you look.Between the fenders is a pro built 340 Small Block, backed up with an A-833 4-speed Manual Transmission, sending power to a correct sure-grip 8 3/4 rear end. Mechanically, all components have been refreshed, with top-shelf products from front to back. Everywhere you look, there are correct fasteners, finishes and OEM components, just like the day it was new.Sit inside, and you are greeted by a beautiful newly-resorted white interior, featuring bucket seats and console, and similarly high attention to detail as the rest of the car. The new convertible top glides up and down, in keeping with the quality of the rest of the car.The whole package combines to create a car that is incredibly close to buying a brand new 1969 car, with a world-class restoration that will stand out among the crowd for many, many years to come. For a collector looking for perfection, your car is ready.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
