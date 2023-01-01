Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

104,540 KM

Details

$59,443

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,443

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

Contact Seller
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

SS 454 5 Speed RWD

Watch This Vehicle

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

SS 454 5 Speed RWD

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

  1. 9638764
  2. 9638764
  3. 9638764
  4. 9638764
  5. 9638764
  6. 9638764
  7. 9638764
  8. 9638764
  9. 9638764
  10. 9638764
  11. 9638764
  12. 9638764
  13. 9638764
  14. 9638764
  15. 9638764
  16. 9638764
  17. 9638764
  18. 9638764
  19. 9638764
  20. 9638764
  21. 9638764
  22. 9638764
  23. 9638764
  24. 9638764
  25. 9638764
  26. 9638764
  27. 9638764
  28. 9638764
  29. 9638764
  30. 9638764
  31. 9638764
  32. 9638764
  33. 9638764
  34. 9638764
Contact Seller
Sale

$59,443

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9638764
  • Stock #: SMC8482SBG

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cortez Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 104,540 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

1970 Chevrolet Cheve...
 104,540 KM
$59,443 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model S |...
 14,500 KM
$92,755 + tax & lic
2022 Porsche 911 Tur...
 2,850 KM
$259,238 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory