1971 Chevrolet Camaro

41,585 KM

Details Description

$64,800

+ tax & licensing
$64,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

| 502 Big Block | 4-Speed | Pro-Built | Tons of Upgrades

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

41,585KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175517
  • Stock #: SMC0592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,585 KM

Vehicle Description

502 Big Block | 4-Speed | Pro-Built | Tons of Upgrades**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

