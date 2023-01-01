Menu
1972 Chevrolet C10/K10

18,965 KM

Details

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

1972 Chevrolet C10/K10

1972 Chevrolet C10/K10

Shortbox | Lowered Suspension | Modern 20" Wheels

1972 Chevrolet C10/K10

Shortbox | Lowered Suspension | Modern 20" Wheels

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  10124880
  2. 10124880
  3. 10124880
  4. 10124880
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124880
  • Stock #: SMC0581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Metallic Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # SMC0581
  • Mileage 18,965 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-XXXX

587-872-7756

