1972 Chevrolet C10/K10
| 396 Big Block V8 | Full Restoration | Custom Interior
Location
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
203,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: SMC0642B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey/White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
