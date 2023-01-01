1972 Plymouth Road Runner

$59,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 2 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9759601

9759601 Stock #: SMC0463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour LIME GREEN

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 28,290 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.