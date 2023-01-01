Menu
1978 GMC Jimmy

44,000 KM

Details Description

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

1978 GMC Jimmy

1978 GMC Jimmy

1978 GMC Jimmy

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10243506
  • Stock #: SMC0627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver and White
  • Interior Colour Brown Plaid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  Stock # SMC0627
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-XXXX

587-872-7756

