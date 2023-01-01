$54,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars
587-872-7756
1980 Chevrolet K10
1980 Chevrolet K10
Silverado
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
1,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9759610
- Stock #: SMC0469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5