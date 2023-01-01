$109,999+ tax & licensing
1980 Ferrari 308
GTSi | Gated Manual | Removable Hard Top | Alpine Deck
1980 Ferrari 308
GTSi | Gated Manual | Removable Hard Top | Alpine Deck
$109,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # SMC0679P
- Mileage 101,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Gated Manual | Removable Hard Top | Alpine Deck***No Canadian Luxury Tax***This beautiful Ferrari is an Icon of the 1980's and a coveted classic machine sure to increasein value. This beautifully finished example is in classic Rosso Corsa Red, showing off theclean body and excellent panel fitment. The car is powered by Ferrari's long-standing a 2.9-liter Four-valve V8 paired with a gated five-speed manual transaxle.The interior is finished in supple Black leather with red piping. Dash and Switchgear are allcorrect and functional. Equipment includes a limited-slip differential, five-spoke alloywheels, a black removable roof panel, pop-up headlights, electric windows, airconditioning, a gated shifter.Maintenance records are included.Trim Notes:Rosso Corsa PaintGated 5-Speed ManualFerrari V8 QVBlack Leather InteriorTarga Roof
