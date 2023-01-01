Menu
1980 Ferrari 308

GTSi | Gated Manual | Removable Hard Top | Alpine Deck

$109,999 + tax & licensing

101,250 KM

1980 Ferrari 308

101,250 KM

Details Description

$109,999

+ tax & licensing
1980 Ferrari 308

GTSi | Gated Manual | Removable Hard Top | Alpine Deck

1980 Ferrari 308

GTSi | Gated Manual | Removable Hard Top | Alpine Deck

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$109,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # SMC0679P
  • Mileage 101,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Gated Manual | Removable Hard Top | Alpine Deck***No Canadian Luxury Tax***This beautiful Ferrari is an Icon of the 1980's and a coveted classic machine sure to increasein value. This beautifully finished example is in classic Rosso Corsa Red, showing off theclean body and excellent panel fitment. The car is powered by Ferrari's long-standing a 2.9-liter Four-valve V8 paired with a gated five-speed manual transaxle.The interior is finished in supple Black leather with red piping. Dash and Switchgear are allcorrect and functional. Equipment includes a limited-slip differential, five-spoke alloywheels, a black removable roof panel, pop-up headlights, electric windows, airconditioning, a gated shifter.Maintenance records are included.Trim Notes:Rosso Corsa PaintGated 5-Speed ManualFerrari V8 QVBlack Leather InteriorTarga Roof

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$109,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

1980 Ferrari 308