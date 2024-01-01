$74,980+ tax & licensing
1986 Chevrolet C10/K10
Pro-Touring | LS Swap | C10 Custom Shortbox | Fully Restored
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 1,674 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Deep dark metallic paint, straight factory trim, perfect stance and just the right noise. It has a perfect blend of classic lines, hot rod cool factor, and modern technology to create a blue-collar performance machine that combines style with performance.When you lay into the throttle, there is no lack of torque, and behind the modern LS engine is an upgraded 4L65E Overdrive Transmission feeding power to the upgraded differential.With the window s down and the highway ahead, take a second to examine the interior. While the custom upholstered bench clearly isn't stock, the rest of the interior wouldn't be unfamiliar to the owner of an original Squarbody Chevy or GMC.This truck shines as an everyday hot rod that blends old and new, as well as function with style. Attention to detail shows in every corner of the truck, with a huge number of man-hours and dollar invested to bring this truck to this level. From the hi-tech headlamps to the filled stake pockets, this truck shows care and attention at every step of the build.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
