1987 Buick Grand National
| Automatic Transmission | Turbocharged 3.8 V6 Engine | Un-modified and Original
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black\Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 95,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic Transmission | Turbocharged 3.8 V6 Engine | Un-modified and Original
It's the car that changed everything. Today it seems like everywhere you turn, performance cars makefive, six, seven hundred horsepower or more. But in the 1980's automotive performance was on death'sdoor. Emissions regulations and fuel economy requirements brought traditional muscle cars to theirknees, and gone were the days of tire-smoking big blocks available to any customer who wanted one.Even Camaros, Mustangs and Corvettes struggled to break 200 hp during the dark ages of performance.The spark that lit the flame of modern performance came from an unlikely source; Buick. That's right,the world's number one source for stick-on woodgrain trim was the company that would ignite theperformance world as we know it today, creating a new generation of go fast with the mighty BuickGrand National.In its heyday, the fastest production car that you could buy was the Buick Grand National, period. Withtheir sinister black G-Body, Buick unlocked a formula that offered awesome performance, but for thefirst time, it came packaged with great fuel economy and low emissions too. Finally, the code had beencracked; meeting the regulations and not giving up on power to do it.The heart of the package was Buick's tried and true 3.8 liter V6. An uninspiring engine in its' originalform, it was transformed by the addition of two important technologies, turbocharging, and anelectronic fuel injection system capable of controlling the tune in ways never seen before.Turbocharging had been around for a long time, but had always been paired with mechanical injection,or even a carburetor, and proved underwhelming in their ability to deliver on their promise of highperformance. Even the mighty Porsche 911 Turbo was well known for delivering its' power only after alengthy and unpredictable amount of turbo-lag.The Buick Grand National's legend was cemented as the foundation of the new era of performance astuners discovered that they could modify the EFI and add boost to make more power; "Burning Chips" isa throwback statement today, but in the 1980's it was the start of a performance revolution.This 1987 Buick Grand National is a true time capsule of its' era. Unlike so many Grand Nationals thatwere modified to keep their lead as the new horsepower wars began in the 1990's, this rare machine iscompletely stock, and completely original. With the exception of a fresh coat of deep Darth Vader blackpaint, fresh rubber and a new battery, this special car is the same as the day it delivered new in Calgary,Alberta. It's odometer reads an original 55,800 miles (90,000 km) and this sparing use shows all over thecar.The seats, dash, door panels and trim are all original and in excellent condition. The factory t-top roof isas good as it was back in 1987 (which, to be fair, wasn't that great). The exterior trim, bumpers, lightsand glass all are similarly original and excellent. The engine bay is also untouched and original, and veryrare to find in this condition today.For so many enthusiasts, this car is one that has been dreamed about for decades. For one enthusiast,this car will make their dream come true.
National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options.
