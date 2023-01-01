$134,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
1994 Ferrari 348
Spider | Gated Manual | Rotiform Wheels | Soft Top
1994 Ferrari 348
Spider | Gated Manual | Rotiform Wheels | Soft Top
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$134,999
+ taxes & licensing
53,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # SMC0679A
- Mileage 53,790 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Gated Manual | Rotiform Wheels | Soft Top
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars
1994 Ferrari 348 Spider | Gated Manual | Rotiform Wheels | Soft Top 53,790 KM $134,999 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Spark 2LT | Lane Keep Assist | Heated Seats | Apple Car Play / Android Auto 19,200 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 63 S | Factory Magno Paint | Low Km 35,300 KM $72,888 + tax & lic
Email Sherwood Motorcars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
Call Dealer
587-872-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$134,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars
587-872-7756
1994 Ferrari 348