Gated Manual | Rotiform Wheels | Soft Top

1994 Ferrari 348

53,790 KM

Details Description

$134,999

+ tax & licensing
1994 Ferrari 348

Spider | Gated Manual | Rotiform Wheels | Soft Top

1994 Ferrari 348

Spider | Gated Manual | Rotiform Wheels | Soft Top

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$134,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # SMC0679A
  • Mileage 53,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Gated Manual | Rotiform Wheels | Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

