Manual

1994 Ferrari 348

28,920 KM

$114,999

+ tax & licensing
1994 Ferrari 348

Spider | Gated Manual | Soft Top

1994 Ferrari 348

Spider | Gated Manual | Soft Top

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$114,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,920KM
Used
Used

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 28,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$114,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

1994 Ferrari 348