Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1996 GMC Hummer H1

1,680 KM

Details Description Features

$299,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$299,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
1996 GMC Hummer H1

1996 GMC Hummer H1

Watch This Vehicle

1996 GMC Hummer H1

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 10557336
  2. 10557336
  3. 10557336
  4. 10557336
Contact Seller

$299,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10557336
  • Stock #: SMC0614M

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kevlar Olive Drab Green
  • Interior Colour Black Leather and Black Alcantara Suede
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 1,680 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

Cassette

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

2021 Porsche 911 Tur...
 7,816 KM
$279,980 + tax & lic
2012 McLaren 12C Ful...
 41,829 KM
$159,800 + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac Escala...
 23,250 KM
$122,800 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory