$299,800+ tax & licensing
1996 GMC Hummer H1
Location
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
1,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10557336
- Stock #: SMC0614M
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kevlar Olive Drab Green
- Interior Colour Black Leather and Black Alcantara Suede
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 1,680 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
Cassette
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
