$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2003 Honda Pilot
EX
2003 Honda Pilot
EX
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
342,168KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKYF18413H007173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red[Redrock Pearl]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 030334
- Mileage 342,168 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Park Mazda
2017 Mazda CX-3 GX 45,413 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 278,962 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature 18,400 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Park Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Call Dealer
587-805-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2003 Honda Pilot