2003 Toyota RAV4

264,443 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota RAV4

12020473

2003 Toyota RAV4

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
264,443KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEHH20V630205373

  • Exterior Colour White[Natural White]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 039977
  • Mileage 264,443 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2003 Toyota RAV4