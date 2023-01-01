Menu
2005 Chevrolet Corvette

67,200 KM

Details Description Features

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2005 Chevrolet Corvette

2005 Chevrolet Corvette

2005 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

67,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124883
  • Stock #: SMC0527Y

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Cobalt Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 67,200 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
solid paint (STD)
SPORT BUCKET SEATS (STD)
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: base vehicle
PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD)
6.0L SFI V8 ENGINE (STD)
ONSTAR IN-VEHICLE COMMUNICATIONS & ASSISTANCE SERVICE -inc: 1 year Safe and Sound service
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: 2.73 axle ratio
MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL -inc: driver adjustable ride control system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

