Menu
Account
Sign In
Two seater, 2dr Convertible Spider, Automatic, Gas V8 4.3L/333 CID

2005 Ferrari F430

14,050 KM

Details Description Features

$174,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Ferrari F430

Spider | FI Transmission | Low KM | Full Front PPF

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ferrari F430

Spider | FI Transmission | Low KM | Full Front PPF

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 10881507
  2. 10881507
  3. 10881507
  4. 10881507
Contact Seller

$174,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
14,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa Ds
  • Interior Colour Cuoio Naturale
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 14,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Two seater, 2dr Convertible Spider, Automatic, Gas V8 4.3L/333 CID

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE | Remote Start | Trailer Brake Controller | Multi-Pro Tailgate for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE | Remote Start | Trailer Brake Controller | Multi-Pro Tailgate 97,700 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury | Pano Sunroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury | Pano Sunroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel 73,480 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE | Z71 PKG | Remote Start | Apple Car Play for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE | Z71 PKG | Remote Start | Apple Car Play 94,350 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$174,900

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2005 Ferrari F430