$174,900+ tax & licensing
2005 Ferrari F430
Spider | FI Transmission | Low KM | Full Front PPF
2005 Ferrari F430
Spider | FI Transmission | Low KM | Full Front PPF
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$174,900
+ taxes & licensing
14,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa Ds
- Interior Colour Cuoio Naturale
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 14,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Two seater, 2dr Convertible Spider, Automatic, Gas V8 4.3L/333 CID
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-XXXX(click to show)
