$279,800
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Lamborghini Murcielago
Coupe
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$279,800
+ taxes & licensing
47,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10527819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Golden Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # SMC0679
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Two Seater, Automatic, Gas V12 6.2L/378
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
