Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Lamborghini Murcielago

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$279,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$279,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2005 Lamborghini Murcielago

2005 Lamborghini Murcielago

Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Lamborghini Murcielago

Coupe

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 10527819
  2. 10527819
  3. 10527819
  4. 10527819
  5. 10527819
  6. 10527819
  7. 10527819
  8. 10527819
  9. 10527819
  10. 10527819
  11. 10527819
  12. 10527819
  13. 10527819
  14. 10527819
  15. 10527819
  16. 10527819
  17. 10527819
  18. 10527819
  19. 10527819
  20. 10527819
  21. 10527819
  22. 10527819
  23. 10527819
  24. 10527819
  25. 10527819
  26. 10527819
  27. 10527819
  28. 10527819
  29. 10527819
  30. 10527819
  31. 10527819
  32. 10527819
  33. 10527819
  34. 10527819
  35. 10527819
  36. 10527819
  37. 10527819
  38. 10527819
  39. 10527819
  40. 10527819
  41. 10527819
  42. 10527819
  43. 10527819
  44. 10527819
Contact Seller

$279,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10527819
  • Stock #: SMC0679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Golden Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # SMC0679
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Seater, Automatic, Gas V12 6.2L/378

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

2023 Porsche Cayenne...
 13,000 KM
$164,800 + tax & lic
1972 Chevrolet C10/K...
 203,950 KM
$89,980 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 51,450 KM
$121,980 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory