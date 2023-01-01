Menu
2005 Mazda MAZDA3

346,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

346,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 057679
  • VIN: JM1BK143751223621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 346,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

