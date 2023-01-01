$72,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 | Caravaggio Interior | 700 HP | Davenport Built - Stage 2 Vortech Supercharger
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$72,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 39,900 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**The 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 stands as a true performance icon, and this particular model takes exhilaration to new heights. Boasting a commanding 700 horsepower, courtesy of the Davenport Built - Stage 2 Vortech Supercharger, this Corvette promises a thrilling and dynamic driving experience.Cloaked in a sleek Black exterior, the aesthetics of this Z06 are as formidable as its performance. The 6-speed manual transmission adds to the engagement of the driving experience, putting control firmly in the hands of the driver. The gas V8 7.0L engine roars to life, delivering an adrenaline-inducing soundtrack to match its impressive power.Inside, the Caravaggio Interior elevates comfort and style, while the leather seats provide a luxurious touch to the cabin. Keyless entry ensures convenience, allowing quick access to the cockpit.Technological features include a premium Bose audio system, delivering a high-fidelity sound experience to accompany your thrilling drives. Xenon headlights illuminate the road ahead with precision, both enhancing safety and adding a touch of modern sophistication to the Corvette's design.In summary, the 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, with its Caravaggio Interior, 700 HP Davenport Built Stage 2 Vortech Supercharger, and an array of premium features, represents the pinnacle of American muscle car performance, offering an exhilarating and stylish driving experience that is bound to leave a lasting impression.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Sherwood Motorcars
+ taxes & licensing
