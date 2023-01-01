Menu
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**The 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 stands as a true performance icon, and this particular model takes exhilaration to new heights. Boasting a commanding 700 horsepower, courtesy of the Davenport Built - Stage 2 Vortech Supercharger, this Corvette promises a thrilling and dynamic driving experience.Cloaked in a sleek Black exterior, the aesthetics of this Z06 are as formidable as its performance. The 6-speed manual transmission adds to the engagement of the driving experience, putting control firmly in the hands of the driver. The gas V8 7.0L engine roars to life, delivering an adrenaline-inducing soundtrack to match its impressive power.Inside, the Caravaggio Interior elevates comfort and style, while the leather seats provide a luxurious touch to the cabin. Keyless entry ensures convenience, allowing quick access to the cockpit.Technological features include a premium Bose audio system, delivering a high-fidelity sound experience to accompany your thrilling drives. Xenon headlights illuminate the road ahead with precision, both enhancing safety and adding a touch of modern sophistication to the Corvettes design.In summary, the 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, with its Caravaggio Interior, 700 HP Davenport Built Stage 2 Vortech Supercharger, and an array of premium features, represents the pinnacle of American muscle car performance, offering an exhilarating and stylish driving experience that is bound to leave a lasting impression.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

39,900 KM

$72,999

+ tax & licensing
Z06 | Caravaggio Interior | 700 HP | Davenport Built - Stage 2 Vortech Supercharger

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$72,999

+ taxes & licensing

39,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 39,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
7.0L SFI V8 ENGINE -inc: dry sump oil system (STD)

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

