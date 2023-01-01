Menu
2006 Ferrari F430

16,800 KM

Details

$199,900

+ tax & licensing
$199,900

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

| Full 3M PPF | F1 Transmission | Low KM

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$199,900

+ taxes & licensing

16,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: SMCC0684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black and Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 16,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Full 3M PPF | F1 Transmission | Low KM**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

