2006 Ferrari F430
| Full 3M PPF | F1 Transmission | Low KM
Location
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
16,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black and Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Full 3M PPF | F1 Transmission | Low KM**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5