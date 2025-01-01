Menu
2007 Honda Fit

189,642 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12475402

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,642KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHMGD38617S812238

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Alabaster Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 071841
  • Mileage 189,642 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2007 Honda Fit