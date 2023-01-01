2007 Kia Rio

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9845078

9845078 Stock #: 076865

076865 VIN: KNADE163676208964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 215,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.