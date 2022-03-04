Menu
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

55,714 KM

Details

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

CONVERTI

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

55,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8571356
  • Stock #: 075663
  • VIN: JM1NC15F070135814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Sunlight Silver Mica]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 55,714 KM

