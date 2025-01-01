Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

250,514 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

12491455

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,514KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BK32F281109314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black Mica]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 080859
  • Mileage 250,514 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Mazda MAZDA3