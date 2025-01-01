$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
Used
250,514KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BK32F281109314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Black Mica]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 080859
- Mileage 250,514 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2008 Mazda MAZDA3