2009 Aston Martin Vantage

$64,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 0 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10185681

10185681 Stock #: SMC0607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Amethyst Red

Interior Colour Sandstorm leather seat trim

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 41,050 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Interior Security System Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Brake Assist Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Convertible Soft Top

