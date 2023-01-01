Menu
2009 Dodge Viper

55,142 KM

Details Description Features

$130,680

+ tax & licensing
$130,680

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2009 Dodge Viper

2009 Dodge Viper

SRT10 ACR 8.4L 6 Speed

2009 Dodge Viper

SRT10 ACR 8.4L 6 Speed

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$130,680

+ taxes & licensing

55,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10233476
  • Stock #: JS5830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Viper Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # JS5830
  • Mileage 55,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with all the features you want in a high performance coupe and much more, including the optional ACR spoiler/front splitter, KW coilover suspension, an aftermarket K&N intake, aftermarket Belanger headers and a Kenwood head unit with Alpine speakers and a JL Audio subwoofer, this accident free Viper is bound to be what you've been looking for! Leather/suede seats, power adjustable pedals and climate controls with air conditioning ensure you stay comfortable. Convenience features include remote entry with push button start, power windows/locks/mirrors and staggered 18/19 inch wheels. Under the hood sits a 8.4L V10 engine that produces 600 horsepower and 560 foot pounds of torque that allows this SRT10 Viper to reach a 0-60 MPH time of 3.6 seconds!

AMVIC licensed

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Emergency Trunk Release

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

STANDARD PAINT (STD)
8.4L SFI V10 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED MANUAL TREMEC TRANSMISSION (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: embroidered floor mats car cover
18" X 10.0" FRONT & 19" X 13.0" FORGED SIDEWINDER ALUMINUM WHEELS
21B ACR COMPETITION CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 8.4L V10 engine 6-speed manual trans 18.0 x 10.0 front & 19.0 x 13.0 rear forged sidewinder aluminum wheels P295/30ZR18 front & 345/30ZR19 rear performance tires 4-wheel anti-lock di...
VIPER RED
GRAPHITE INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZEL -inc: graphite shifter bezel
BLACK PREFERRED SUEDE & LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS
ACR DRIVER STRIPE -inc: single red driver stripe

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

