2009 Dodge Viper
SRT10 ACR 8.4L 6 Speed
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
- Listing ID: 10233476
- Stock #: JS5830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Viper Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 55,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Equipped with all the features you want in a high performance coupe and much more, including the optional ACR spoiler/front splitter, KW coilover suspension, an aftermarket K&N intake, aftermarket Belanger headers and a Kenwood head unit with Alpine speakers and a JL Audio subwoofer, this accident free Viper is bound to be what you've been looking for! Leather/suede seats, power adjustable pedals and climate controls with air conditioning ensure you stay comfortable. Convenience features include remote entry with push button start, power windows/locks/mirrors and staggered 18/19 inch wheels. Under the hood sits a 8.4L V10 engine that produces 600 horsepower and 560 foot pounds of torque that allows this SRT10 Viper to reach a 0-60 MPH time of 3.6 seconds!
AMVIC licensed
