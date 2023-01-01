$39,980+ tax & licensing
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
5.5L | Premium Pkg | Sport Pkg
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$39,980
- Listing ID: 10344276
- Stock #: SMC0586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 96,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Pkg | Sport Pkg**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle Packages and Options:Premium Package- Climate Comfort Front Seats- AIRSCARF- Panaramic Vario-Roof- Electronic Trunk Closure- Keyless GoSport Package- Steering Wheel Shift Paddles- 19inch AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels- Appearance Package- Tire RatingThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
