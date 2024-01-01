Menu
2009 Toyota RAV4

241,782 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota RAV4

2009 Toyota RAV4

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11162605
  2. 11162605
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

241,782KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMBK32V99D001165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 098857
  • Mileage 241,782 KM

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2009 Toyota RAV4