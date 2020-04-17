Menu
2010 Buick LaCrosse

CXL

2010 Buick LaCrosse

CXL

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$10,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,759KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4883034
  • Stock #: 101724
  • VIN: 1G4GL5EG5AF244262
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Alberta Car. One Owner. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Remote Start, Heated/Leather/Power Front Seats, Memory Driver's Seat, Moonroof, A/C, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, AWD, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, OnStar, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

This 2010 Buick LaCrosse CXL AWD Sedan presented in White is sure to turn heads. Powered by a 3.0 Liter V6 offering 252hp while paired with a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. The All Wheel Drive secures up to approximately 9.8L/100km on the highway while showing off with great looking wheels, sleek lines, and chrome accents.

Inside our CXL, you will find luxury features you desire. Enjoy comfortable heated leather seating, a large sunroof, wood grain trim, an outstanding audio system, power accessories, and more.

Buick earned top ratings across the board in government crash tests and comes with a long list of safety equipment. ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features are all in place for you. This fabulous LaCrosse CXL is a dream come true! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Halogen Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • LED Taillights
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Remote Engine Start -OEM
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

