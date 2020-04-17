983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Alberta Car. One Owner. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Remote Start, Heated/Leather/Power Front Seats, Memory Driver's Seat, Moonroof, A/C, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, AWD, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, OnStar, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
This 2010 Buick LaCrosse CXL AWD Sedan presented in White is sure to turn heads. Powered by a 3.0 Liter V6 offering 252hp while paired with a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. The All Wheel Drive secures up to approximately 9.8L/100km on the highway while showing off with great looking wheels, sleek lines, and chrome accents.
Inside our CXL, you will find luxury features you desire. Enjoy comfortable heated leather seating, a large sunroof, wood grain trim, an outstanding audio system, power accessories, and more.
Buick earned top ratings across the board in government crash tests and comes with a long list of safety equipment. ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features are all in place for you. This fabulous LaCrosse CXL is a dream come true! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
