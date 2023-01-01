$134,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Ferrari California
| Low Mileage | Clean | Backup Camera
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$134,900
+ taxes & licensing
18,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10175520
- Stock #: SMC0593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 18,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage | Clean | Backup Camera**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
