2010 Ferrari California

18,300 KM

Details Description Features

$134,900

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

| Low Mileage | Clean | Backup Camera

| Low Mileage | Clean | Backup Camera

Location

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

$134,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175520
  • Stock #: SMC0593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 18,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage | Clean | Backup Camera**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

