2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 6 , 0 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10124550

10124550 Stock #: 107835

107835 VIN: 5NMSGDAGXAH362345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Black Noir Pearl]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 107835

Mileage 166,095 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.