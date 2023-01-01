Menu
2010 Porsche 911

22,760 KM

587-872-7756

GT3 RS | Full PPF | Custom Interior | Manual Transmission

GT3 RS | Full PPF | Custom Interior | Manual Transmission

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

22,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: SMC0530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey Black
  • Interior Colour Black full leather seat trim
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 22,760 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle's Packages and Option's:911 GT3 RSBlack Leather SeatsSound Package PlusCupholdersDynamic Cornering LightsBluetooth Phone InterfaceSport Chrono Package W/Out PCMFloor Mats in Interior ColorGrey BlackStorage Lid Alc w/Porsche LogoThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

